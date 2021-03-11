Police Release New Information on Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting

Burbank police on Thursday released more information regarding the early morning shooting on March 8 at the Quality Inn in Burbank that left the suspect dead.

Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has released the man’s identity as 30-year old David William Kahler from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a release issued today, they also said the child, identified as an 8-year-old boy, was the step-son of Kahler, who according to police, was with him with the permission of the biological mother and has been reunited with her son through the Department of Children and Family Services in Nevada.

Police were first called to the Quality Inn at 4:46 am on March 8 for a “young child who was wandering in the Quality Inn (parking lot) and appeared to be unsupervised. Upon their arrival, officers contacted that child and later came into contact with another male who was seated inside of a vehicle.” according to Burbank Police Sergeant Emil Brimway.

Police say that based on witness and officer statements as well as video footage, Kahler pointed a loaded semi-automatic handgun at the officer, which led to the officer-involved shooting, with only one officer shooting the suspect. The suspect did not fire his gun that was also recover by officers at the scene and found it was reported stolen in Las Vegas.

The release also states, “At the time of his death, Mr. Kahler was on probation in the State of Nevada and had an extensive criminal history. The crimes included burglary while in possession of a firearm, domestic violence, narcotics violations, and theft.” At this time police are looking into why Kahler was in Southern California. Police said, “The investigation has also revealed that neither Mr. Kahler nor the child had any connection to the Quality Inn or the City of Burbank.”

Besides the investigation by Burbank Police, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting a separate investigation that Burbank is cooperating with.

This is the first time a Burbank Police Officer has discharged their weapon in the line of duty since June 24, 2016. According to Burbank Police Lieutenant Losacco. In 2016 Officers responded to the McDonalds adjacent to the Burbank Airport for a man causing a disturbance. As the officers arrived they were advised the suspect told employees he had a gun. Officers evacuated the McDonalds and confirmed the suspect was indeed armed. They attempted to communicate with the man, but the man would not exit the restaurant. “The man fired multiple rounds and leveled the gun at the officers. At this point, an officer-involved shooting took place” said Losacco.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210