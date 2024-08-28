Police Release Report on Alledged Dumping of Homeless Man in North Hollywood

Burbank Police Chief Michael Albanese addressed the City Council on Tuesday night and the Department a press release today that says: The Burbank Police Department has completed a thorough investigation into the events surrounding the transportation of an individual from the City of Burbank to North Hollywood on June 6, 2024. The incident, which gained public attention through a widely circulated video, depicted Burbank Police officers releasing a man from their patrol vehicle on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of Lankershim Boulevard, near the office of Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian.

During the meeting, Burbank Police Chief Michael Albanese told the City Council, “(The) allegations are unfounded, he is not homeless and it was not dumping”.

Following the video’s release, the Burbank Police Department announced that an investigation would be initiated to review the circumstances of the event. According to Sergeant Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department in a press release, the investigation included a comprehensive review of body-worn camera footage, in-car camera recordings, and surveillance video. Investigators also conducted interviews with witnesses, reviewed service calls and response logs from the Los Angeles Fire Department, and interviewed the landlord of the individual transported by the officers.

myBurbank had filed a Freedom of Information Act request to view the officer’s body-worn camera footage of the incident, but the Burbank Police Department turned down the request.

“The investigation determined that the actions of the officers did not violate Department policy, and there was no evidence of misconduct,” said Sergeant Turner. “The officers transported the man to North Hollywood at his request in an effort to assist him. Since he was not detained or in police custody, the officers released him during transport when he asked to be let out of the police car.”

In addition to the internal investigation by the Burbank Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I.) Civil Rights Division conducted an independent review of the incident and the internal investigation. The F.B.I. has since concluded its review and declined to take any further action.

According to the Department in the release, further findings from the investigation revealed that the man involved in the incident was not homeless, as was speculated by some members of the public. Investigators confirmed that he has been renting a room in a house in the Sylmar community for several years, information corroborated by his landlord.

Log received from the Burbank Police of another incident two days later that appeared to involve the same individual

myBurbank received an anonymous report that after the man was taken back to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center by Los Angeles City Paramedics, he was once again subject to police contact. It was unknown if he left again on his own with or without receiving care. He was reportedly found on June 8 at Parkside and Bob Hope Drive and this time. According to officers, they contacted him, provided him with some food and left the scene. However, there were several calls to the department after they left, and the man had become violent, while others feared for his safety.

It is not clear what happened to the man at that point or if he was transported anywhere. A request to Burbank police was declined.

“Although the individual involved in this incident was not homeless, he was introduced to services that could provide long-term, sustained care, if and when needed,” added Sergeant Turner. The release did not disclose which services were included.

The release also includes information about their Mental Health Team, which is described as “Burbank Police Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team (MHET), which assists those experiencing a mental health crisis and the StreetPlus Team offers on-the-ground support and outreach across the city”. No mention was made as to why the MHET or StreetPlus Team was not informed or did not respond to the incident.

NOTE: myBurbank sent an email for a statement from Paul Krikorian’s press office and has not received a response as of 9 pm on August 28. If we do, we will update this.