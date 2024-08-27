Police Release Results for Latest DUI Checkpoint

In a joint effort between the Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau and the Glendale Police Department Traffic Bureau, a DUI and driver license checkpoint was conducted on August 17, 2024.

The checkpoint, located on Hollywood Way between Winona Avenue and Tulare Avenue, operated from 7:45 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.​

Lieutenant John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau reported that over 600 vehicles underwent screening at the checkpoint, with an average travel time of approximately 30.09 seconds for each vehicle passing through.​ The primary aim of such checkpoints is to enhance public safety by discouraging impaired driving.

Results from the checkpoint revealed the following:

Four citations were issued for driving without a valid license.

Two citations were given for traffic violations.

Field sobriety tests were conducted on four drivers.

It is emphasized that the main objective of DUI checkpoints is to prevent impaired driving through visible enforcement and well-publicized operations.4

To sustain these efforts, the Burbank Police Department plans to continue DUI saturation patrols in the coming months, supported by funding from a grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.​