Police Seek Public Assistance to Identify Grand Theft Suspect

The Burbank Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect involved in a grand theft scam that occurred on June 26, 2024, at approximately 10:00 A.M. The incident took place in an office building located in the 4100 block of Riverside Drive.

According to reports, the victim was deceived after receiving a fraudulent text message from an “800” number. The message falsely claimed that a charge would be made to the victim’s personal bank account for a McAfee subscription, a well-known computer antivirus program. Believing the message to be legitimate, the victim called the number and spoke with a male who pretended to be a McAfee representative.

During the call, the suspect gained remote access to the victim’s computer and convinced the victim that McAfee had mistakenly transferred money into their account. In reality, the suspect transferred funds from the victim’s savings account to their checking account. The victim subsequently withdrew the money and handed it over to another individual who was also posing as a McAfee representative.

The primary suspect is described as a male, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, with black hair, wearing a striped button-up short-sleeved shirt, and blue shorts.

Burbank Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Campos. He can be reached at (818) 238-3276 or via email at vcampos@burbankca.gov.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible for this fraudulent scheme. Your assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated.