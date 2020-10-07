Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Urn

On October 6, 2020, at about 12:05 p.m., a victim had several personal items stolen from her vehicle in the City of Burbank. Among the items stolen was an urn, pictured below, which contained the victim’s mother’s ashes.

The theft occurred in the 4400 block of Sarah Street.

The Burbank Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the urn so it can be returned to the family. It is red and inscribed with the name, Anita Sue Fowler.

If anyone has information about this crime, or knows the whereabouts of the urn, you are asked to call the Burbank Police, at (818) 238-3000.

If someone happens to locate the urn, please notify the nearest law enforcement agency immediately, and provide them with Burbank Police report number 20-6855.