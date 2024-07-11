Polon Announces Run for City Council Seat

Today local small business owner and Transportation Commissioner Eddy Polon officially announced his candidacy for Burbank City Council. Polon, a Burbank resident for more than 30 years, launches his candidacy with strong community support from local leaders ranging from environmental and transportation advocates to political leaders including Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Mayor Nick Schultz, and Vice Mayor Nikki Perez.

Eddy Polon is running on a platform of celebrating the things that make Burbank great, and that first drew him to buying a house in the city more than three decades ago, while improving the quality of life for all residents. His diverse background as a game show producer and bakery owner, combined with his commitment as a father and passion as a pedestrian and cyclist, have shaped his comprehensive vision for the city.

Eddy’s decision to enter the political arena was catalyzed by a near-fatal accident in 2016, which highlighted the dangers faced by cyclists in Burbank. His recovery transformed his outlook, propelling him to advocate for safer, more accessible city streets and eventually leading him to serve on the Burbank Transportation Commission.

“My journey from a television producer to a transportation commissioner has always been driven by a commitment to community and a desire to make Burbank a safer, more welcoming home for everyone,” said Eddy Polon. “I am excited to bring my passion, experience, and dedication to the City Council, where I can work even harder for the city that my family and I love so much.”

Eddy lives in Burbank foothills with his wife Emily, and is the proud father of two Burbank Unified School District graduates.