Pom Pom at Home Announces Two Day Warehouse Sale

Pom Pom at Home will once again open their showroom for a 2-day sale coming up on November 21 and 22 at their Burbank location at 2979 N. Ontario St. in Burbank.

A family owned company, Pom Pom at Home, has been here in Burbank for over a decade creating beautiful bedding, decorative pillows, and table linens.

Shoppers will once in a lifetime deals on Pom Pom at Home bedding! Receive up to 80% off bedding, shams, scarves, shower curtains, rugs, and table linens. Perfect for holiday gifting!

Pom Pom at Home embraces a passion for all things beautiful. Throughout the creative process, our mission to evoke a sense of romanticism, peaceful memories, and gentleness is always kept in mind. Our “lived-in” elegant look has continued to evolve over the years, but has always stayed true to our foundation of inspiration; to transform everyday experiences into sheer delight.

Sale Details:

Date:

November 21st & 22nd, 10am to 4pm

Thursday & Friday!

Location:

2979 N. Ontario St. Burbank, CA 91504

Instagram: @POMPOMATHOME or visit our website www.pompomathome.com

Cash & Cards Accepted

Free Street Parking Available