Portantino’s Opioid Overdose Prevention Bill Signed by Governor

Senate Bill 234, authored by Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank), was signed into law by Governor Newsom. The measure addresses the rise in opioid related deaths by making opioid antagonists such as Narcan readily available in places accessed by high-risk age groups. Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana) is a joint author of SB 234.

“It is crucial that we place Narcan in spaces frequently accessed by California’s youth, given the severe risk posed by our state’s growing opioid crisis. This medication has the potential to save lives,” stated Senator Portantino. “Current law makes it optional to use Narcan for emergency purposes and that’s not sufficient. SB 234 will make it readily available. I appreciate Governor Newsom for recognizing the significance of the opioid epidemic and signing this life saving bill into law.”

Naloxone (also known as Narcan) is a medication that reverses and blocks the effects of opioids and provides the opportunity for medical personnel to intervene. Administering naloxone does not harm individuals without opioids in their system. Massachusetts saw an 11 percent reduction in over-dose deaths in communities that implemented naloxone distribution programs and a large-scale national study showed that deaths decreased by 14 percent in states after they enacted naloxone access laws, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“As the former Deputy Drug Czar under President Clinton, I know first-hand the extent to which substance abuse destroys the lives of individuals and their families,” said Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana). “This anguish is only amplified with the inclusion of fentanyl-laced substances in our drug stream. It’s clear that we have a major epidemic on our hands in California – I was happy to be working with Senator Portantino to tackle this issue this year.”

SB 234 requires stadiums, concert venues, and amusement parks to maintain unexpired doses of naloxone hydrochloride on site at all times, and have at least two employees aware of its the location at all times. An earlier version of this bill included the placement of Narcan on public school campuses. The Governor included that provision in the 2023 adopted budget.