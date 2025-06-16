Pro Soccer Club Monterrey, Angel City Sports Promote Local Adaptive Sports Festival

The partnership the city of Burbank has created with Angel City Sports, an organization that has played a key role in the growth of adaptive sports, is growing into bigger events.

Sunday at McCambridge Park, it was Mexico Pro Soccer Club de Futbol Monterrey that partnered with Angel City Sports and brought out its staff, including former player Jesus Zavala, to put on an Adaptive Sports Festival.

“Thank you to the city of Burbank for welcoming us warmly and to Angel City for the incredible leadership in making this day a reality. Thank you for every athlete, family member and volunteer who showed up today. Your presence is what makes this festival truly special,” Monterey President Pedro Esquivel said. “Today is much more than a celebration of soccer. It is a celebration of the possibility of what happens when we remove barriers and open up the field to everyone. As Rayados, we are committed to being a club with purpose and heart.”

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Monterrey is in the Los Angeles area for the next week as it is a participant in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The Rayados will open play Tuesday evening at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena against Italian club Internazionale of Milan. The match begins at 6 p.m.

Angel City Sports board member Joe Giuntu thanked the many local dignitaries, including Mayor Nikki Perez, who came to celebrate the event.”

“We very much appreciate our local community leaders coming out and supporting inclusion, equality, and love. I very much appreciate you bringing that to the Burbank community today,” Giuntu said.

McCambridge Park had stations set up throughout the park to give participants an opportunity to participate in events such as Amputee Soccer, Able-Bodied Soccer, Powerchair Soccer, Wheelchair Football, Wheelchair Rugby and Parafencing.

Perez thanked Monterrey, which reached out to Angel City Sports in seeking to sponsor such an event.