Professional Skateboarder Erik Ellington Makes Burbank Home Base for New Non-Alcoholic Brew Venture

Professional skateboarder turned entrepreneur finds his home and launches innovative non-alcoholic brew company, Easy Does It Brew, in the Media Capital.

Erik Ellington has traveled the world as a professional skateboarder, lived in multiple states, and built successful businesses from the ground up. Now he calls Burbank home and the perfect place to launch his latest venture, Easy Does It, a non-alcoholic brew that’s changing how people think about socializing and wellness.

Born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska, Ellington’s journey to Burbank was anything but direct. After pursuing his skateboarding dreams in Phoenix and San Diego in the mid-90s, he eventually made his way to the LA area in the early 2000s, settling first in Studio City. But it was the search for quality public schools for his two children that ultimately brought him to Burbank in 2017.

“I grew up skateboarding in the early 2000s in Los Angeles, and I remember coming over here to skate often in the school yards. I don’t think that I got the vibe of what Burbank really was,” Ellington recalls. “But when my wife found a house here, I saw something in it that I had never seen before. Now we could not be happier.”

That initial impression has only grown stronger over the years. Today, Ellington is one of Burbank’s most enthusiastic ambassadors, frequently sharing his love for the community with friends from neighboring areas. The 48-year-old entrepreneur particularly appreciates Burbank’s unique blend of big-city accessibility with small-town charm. “We have an airport, we’re surrounded by freeways, and the accessibility of it, and still my kids can walk down the street and feel completely safe. There’s something very special about that.”

Ellington’s path to entrepreneurship began on the skateboard. After turning professional in the mid-90s, he recognized early on his passions for the behind-the-scenes work. “There’s a shelf life to something that’s physical, like with all other sports, but I always knew that I wanted to be involved in skateboarding in some way.”

In 2007-2008, he co-founded a skateboard distribution company with two partners, launching iconic brands including Baker Skateboards and Deathwish Skateboards. Today, their North Hollywood facility houses 10 brands under one roof, complete with a private skate park where Ellington still skates regularly.Never one to limit himself to a single venture, Ellington also launched Human Recreational Services in 2020, creating luxury Italian-made dress shoes, combining his passion for footwear and design.

Now, Ellington’s latest venture, Easy Does It, represents his most personal project yet. Eleven years sober, he created the non-alcoholic brew company with a clear mission: to encourage people to moderate their drinking while maintaining their social connections. “I think we’re entering into this new wave of people wanting to get out and participate and associate with others, and if I can provide a conduit for that, that doesn’t have the negative drawbacks of alcohol, then I’m gonna go in hard on it” Ellington explains. “If someone is choosing to drink less, then I want to be there for that.”

Easy Does It Brew

The inspiration struck in 2022 when Ellington tried a non-alcoholic beer while quarantined with friends who had COVID. “Something happened where I felt like I was part of the party. I was participating in it when it wasn’t anything having to do with the alcohol. It all had to do with socialization.”

Ellington’s timing couldn’t be better. According to recent industry data, the global non-alcoholic beer market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections showing it could reach $25 billion by 2024. The trend reflects a broader cultural shift toward wellness and mindful consumption, particularly among millennials and Gen Z consumers.

Studies show that 41% of Americans are actively trying to drink less alcohol, while 61% of millennials report participating in “sober curious” behaviors. The rise of “Dry January” and similar wellness movements has created a significant market opportunity for high-quality non-alcoholic alternatives. “I think we’re entering into this new wave of people wanting to get out and participate and associate with others,” Ellington observes. “If I can provide a conduit for that that doesn’t have the negative drawbacks of alcohol, then I’m gonna go hard on it.”

Creating a non-alcoholic beer that actually tastes like beer presented unique challenges. Ellington turned to an old friend from Alaska, Gabe Fletcher, who had become a master brewer and founded the highly respected Anchorage Brewing Company. The biggest challenge was creating a flavor profile that tastes good but didn’t have alcohol in it. After numerous pilot batches and remote collaborations between Alaska and California, they developed a unique cold-crash process that captures the essence of beer without fermentation.

Erik Eillington works on batch of Easy Does It.

The result is a golden-straw color lager, with a floral aroma, a hint of honey, smooth texture, crisp snap, and classic American taste. “I wanted something to drink when I’m working in the yard or I’m out skateboarding,” said Ellington. Easy Does It became the simple answer with just five ingredients and 65 calories. It’s light, refreshing, and something you can take with you everywhere.

Easy Does It’s branding reflects Ellington’s nostalgic appreciation for classic American beer advertising from the 1970s and 80s. “I wanted to design something that looks cool in your hand and makes you feel like you can be a part of something.” But beyond aesthetics, the company focuses on bringing people together. “Our whole motto is go hard in doing whatever it is that you do, but care about what you’re doing,” he explains.

The brand just launched in August of 2025, but is already available at numerous locations from Tony’s Darts Away and Prime Pizza in Burbank to Burden of Proof, a non-alcoholic bottle shop in Pasadena. In October, Easy Does It will make it’s way onto the shelves of 50 Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions locations in Los Angeles. You can also shop online at www.easydoesitbrew.com.

For Ellington, Easy Does It represents more than just another business venture, it’s a way to give back to the community that has given him so much. Just as Burbank provided the perfect environment for his family to thrive, his company aims to create the perfect environment for people to connect authentically, whether they’re looking to moderate their drinking or eliminate alcohol entirely.