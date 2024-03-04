Protestors Rally at City Hall to Save Olive Ave From Losing Two Lanes

On Tuesday night, a rally was held outside of City Hall as protestors gathered with signs and microphones, encouraging Burbank City Council Members to keep the “Mixed Flow” decision that was made in 2022 regarding the Metro Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project down Olive Ave.

Metro’s BRT will run from North Hollywood to Pasadena and crosses into Burbank along Olive Ave. from Glenoaks to Buena Vista St. Originally Metro wanted the Olive Ave. lanes turned into curb-running lanes which would remove the parking lanes along Olive and turn them into bus only lanes. The City agreed that this would hurt Burbank businesses and turned that option down.

The next option Metro proposed was side-running lanes which would turn two traffic lanes, one in each direction, into bus only lanes. A rally was held in 2022 protesting this option because it would create more traffic along other streets, especially by the schools. The side-running lanes would handle six buses an hour compared to the 1,200 vehicles that travel those lanes per hour, and only save one minute of travel time by bus between Buena Vista Ave. and Lake St.

Protestors rally in front of City Hall for mixed flow on Olive Ave. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

On April 12th, 2022, the Burbank City Council voted unanimously to support mixed flow lanes for the BRT Project, so that the lanes could be used for both buses and regular traffic. The Council members at that time were Mayor Jess Talamantes, Vice Mayor Konstantine Anthony, Nick Schultz, Bob Frutos, and Sharon Springer.

What seemed to be a closed door, is now open again as the current Council is re-considering the side-running lanes for the project. On March 26, 2024, the Burbank City Council will discuss the removal of two lanes on Olive, igniting an uproar among citizens and business owners. “In December of 2023, during a transportation commission meeting, I heard the staff mention that they were preparing a cooperation agreement to present to the city council in early 2024,” said Vision Burbank President David Donahue. “This prompted me to ask several questions, leading one of the commissioners to request putting the matter on a future agenda, which was done.”

Vision Burbank President, David Donahue, in front of City Hall for mixed flow on Olive Ave. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

On February 27, 2024 protestors lined along Olive Ave. in front of City Hall with brightly colored posters that read “Don’t Throw Olive Under the Bus,” and “Council! Don’t Change Olive. Don’t Change Your Vote.” Passing cars honked to show support and one protestor took to the microphone, rallying everyone to chant, “It’s Mixed Flow or No Go!”

Donahue, organized the rally and gathered volunteers to make the signs for the protest, encouraging everyone in attendance to fill out a comment card and speak at the City Council meeting that night. “The proposed shift from Mixed Flow to side and curb running by the City Council presents a dire threat to Burbank’s well-being,” said Donahue. “From exacerbating traffic congestion to negatively impacting local businesses and hospitals due to decreased accessibility, the ramifications are extensive. Furthermore, the removal of countless parking spots and the lack of a comprehensive environmental impact study raise serious concerns about the long-term effects on our community’s quality of life and environment.”

Citizens stand to show support of mixed flow lanes on Olive Ave. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Vision Burbank Board Member Paul Herman took to the microphone to share some words. “Olive Ave. is the heart of Burbank. You’re basically going to put a stake in that heart, a knife through Burbank, and it’s going to be awful, and it’s going to lead to terrible consequences. The businesses don’t want it, and the residents don’t want it,” said Herman. “The members of the City Council represent each and every one of you. They do not represent the County, they don’t represent Metro, they represent us. So we need to go talk to them and tell them how we feel,” said Herman, as he encouraged protestors to go inside City Hall and voice their opinions.