Providence Baseball Loses 3-1 to Pasadena Poly

The Pioneers fall 3-1 to the Panthers in a Prep League battle at Foy Park.

By Rick Assad

It took three hits and a pair of defensive errors in the top of the fifth inning to upset the Providence High baseball team’s applecart on Friday afternoon.

Two of the singles scored a pair of runs and they held up as Pasadena Poly shimmied past the Pioneers 3-1 in a Prep League game at Schafer Field at Ralph Foy Park.

Aside from that frame, junior Adrian Contreras delivered a solid outing as the right-handed pitcher worked six innings while giving up four hits, striking out six and walking three.

“Adrian has been consistent on the mound all year and he did a great job keeping us there,” Providence coach Mando Contreras said.

The inning began in good fashion for Contreras who saw senior Elliott Rowley pop up to the pitcher.

Junior Conner Poon was safe on an infield hit and stole second base for Pasadena Poly (6-2 and 4-0 in league). Senior Chase Engstrom fanned swinging for the second out, but junior Harrison Unanue walked.

Senior Luke Kim singled to left field which drove in a run and freshman Caiden Kennedy added a run-scoring single to right center field.

The Pioneers answered in the bottom of the fifth inning as sophomore Nicholas Delger singled to right field with one out and scooted to second base when junior Eric Chuchvara bounced back to Poon, the pitcher who fanned five, allowed six hits with one walk across seven innings.

When Contreras was safe on a throwing error, Delger, who moved to second on Chuchvara’s bouncer, eventually scored on the miscue.

“I’m proud that we’re competing. We wanted it to be the other way, but it didn’t today,” Contreras said. “Yeah, one bad pitch and it opened up a bad five minutes and three runs.”

Providence (2-6 and 2-2 in league) had several innings where it could have scored but didn’t against Poon.

“Our offense will come around soon, we just haven’t clicked to put a couple of hits together consistently this year,” Contreras noted. “I love our group and we’ll keep making adjustments to play it right.”

Sophomore Luc Rode lashed a one-out single down the left-field line in the second inning and took second base on a sacrifice bunt from senior Andrew Malong.

A balk from Poon sent Rode to third base but sophomore Asa Langlois fanned looking.

In the fourth inning, the Pioneers had two runners in scoring position, but once again came up empty.

Rode added a two-out infield single, and Poon’s wild pitch sent him to second base.

Malong cracked a single to right field, but Langlois popped up to the third baseman.

The Pioneers had something brewing in the sixth inning when Rode was nicked by a pitch but was forced out when Malong reached.

Sophomore Hudson West was walked as Malong moved to second base, but the final out came on a liner.

In the seventh inning, after Delger lined to second base, Chuchvara was safe on an infield hit and Contreras also was safe on an infield hit.

The next batter popped to the third baseman and junior Eric Flores bounced into a force out to end the game.