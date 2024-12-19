Providence Boys Basketball Remains Unbeaten in League

Providence High boys’ basketball coach Anthony Cosby didn’t tell his team before hand that Rio Hondo Prep was playing just its second game with a full squad and has had just two practices this season.



The Pioneers were not clicking on all cylinders Thrusday night, but they did enough to defeat the visiting Kares 67-43 in a Prep League contest.



“I don’t want them to know,” Cosby said of the fact that all of Rio Hondo Prep’s players are also on the school’s football team, which just ended its season this past weekend in the state championships. “That’s a dangerous group once they find a groove.”



Luckily Providence (5-3 overall, 2-0 in league) was a little sharper since Rio Hondo was playing just its fourth game of the season.



“I tip my hat to coach (Ed) Drain and Rio Hondo. Every year they are improving. He’s doing a good job getting those guys ready to play,” Cosby said. “Defensively I think we can be a lot better. I’m not proud of our lack of communication. We’re not doing a very good job of having active hands and forcing tips and deflections. We are losing sight of what has made us magical in the past. We have to get better with the way we handle the basketball. We had too many turnovers and we have to make sure we are learning and adjusting as the game goes on based on what the other team throws at us.”



Providence opened the game by scoring the first 13 points, the first six of which came from Elijah Orjuela. Orjuela finished with 17 points.



Rio Hondo did start heating up late in the first quarter as the Kares hit three consecutive shots, two of which came from Calogero Chico.



Providene went on to lead 17-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-17 at halftime.



Rio Hondo Prep got as close as 35-20 following a three-point play by Rainn Pollock.



Providence hit four shots from three-point range in the final quarter to help keep the game from getting too close.



The Pioneers got some fine outside shooting from junior Edward Karaoglanian. He finished with 14 points.



Junior Griffin Berschneider had 14 points, junior Riley Murphy had 11 and senior Azhuan Hill had five points. Senior Jonas Abuel had four points and junior Leonardo Eliasian had two.