Providence Boys’ Cross Country Takes 10th in CIF

Granish advances to state meet as an individual.

The Providence High boys’ cross country team finished 10th in the CIF Southern Section Division 5 Finals Saturday at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut.



The race was run on a course completely different from the traditional hilly Mt. Sac course due to the rainy conditions in recent days that forced the change.

Junior Aedan Granish finished 10th overall in 15 minutes, 28.8 seconds. Fellow junior Henry Virtue followed by taking 11th in 15:30.2.

Freshman Brandon Edelstein finished 62nd in 16:54.6. Senior Dillon Yell was 63rd in 16:55.1.



Freshman David Adjian finished 105th in 18:31.7 and freshman Luca Rios took 113th in 20:15.9.



Granish earned the last spot to advance to the state meet as an individual.



In the girls’ Division 5 championship, Pioneer junior Natalie Gonzalez finished 16th overall in 19:23.7.