Providence Diamond Softball Camp Delivers Fundamentals, Joy

Recent camp drew fifth girls, and each had an enjoyable experience and is something they will not forget.

By Rick Assad

Fifty girls in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades recently gathered at Olive Park for the Fifth Annual Providence High Diamond Clinic Softball Camp in collaboration with the ELLA (Empowering Leadership In Latina Athletes) Sports Foundation.

The three-hour event was overseen by Manny Travieso, the Providence head coach and also featured Tony Medina as the guest speaker. Additionally, several current and former players assisted.

After stretching, the youngsters were taught the fundamentals of softball such as turning the double play, playing catch, fielding and hitting as everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves as expressed by so many high fives.

Travieso has led the Pioneers to the Prep League championships over the last three straight seasons and has also coached international players.

“Our unique Providence Softball Camps play a vital role in our community by providing accessible training opportunities for young athletes. They offered players and their families a chance to participate in high-quality instruction without the financial burden often associated with sports camps,” he said. “During these challenging economic times, such initiatives ensure that every aspiring athlete can benefit from top-tier coaching and skill development.”

Travieso, who is an assistant coach at Vermont State University, feels these gatherings help in a variety of ways.

“The camps serve as an excellent platform for players to connect with experienced and trained coaches, fellow athletes who have competed at the highest levels, including college,” he said. “This exposure can be incredibly inspiring for young athletes, helping them dream big while gaining valuable insights into what it takes to succeed in the sport.”

Travieso outlined six points that camps help youngsters hoping to play softball.

They include: 1) High-level training: “Participants receive collegiate-level training from skilled coaches, including current and former college players,” he said. “This experience enhances their understanding of game strategies, techniques, and mental aspects of playing at a competitive level.”

2) Skill Development: “Through focused drills and practice sessions, campers develop their softball skills, from the offense and defense sides,” he noted. “This hands-on training prepares them for the next level of competition.”

3) Networking Opportunities: “Campers and their families have the chance to meet and interact with coaches and players who have vast experience in the sport,” he said. “This leads to empowering the families to keep learning to help their student-athletes succeed in the future.”

4) Exposure to Different Training Styles: “By experiencing a variety of coaching methods and philosophies, campers can better understand what training techniques resonate with them and which areas they need to develop further,” he stated. “Often we tell players what to do, but not why we want them to do it or the benefit behind it. By understanding the reasoning and not just going through the motions because “coach said so,” they can learn to get better.”

5) Confidence Building: “Engaging with peers who share a passion for the game fosters camaraderie and healthy competition, boosting the campers’ self-esteem and motivation to improve,” he said.

6) Setting Goals: “This camp environment encourages players and their families to think about their future, especially if they aspire to play at the college level,” he stated. “Exposure to discussions about college athletics can help them set realistic goals for their softball careers.”

Travieso then summarized why these camps are important.

“In essence, these camps provide not just skill development but holistic growth for young softball players, helping them to pursue their aspirations with confidence and determination,” he said.

Medina has been a softball coach for more than four decades and is the founder of Medina Softball Clinics.

“Campers benefit from the clinic in so many ways. One being able to train with Coach Manny, myself and all the college players on the same field,” he said. “There are many different travel ball teams and organizations that attend. It’s a way to come out and learn from all of us.”

Because there is a difference in age for many of the campers, the skill level is also different, but the individual will still receive helpful instruction and attention according to Medina, who has taken his camps to more than two dozen states as well as Canada, Alaska, Hawaii and American Samoa.

“There is no judging at these camps. We have all different skill levels that attend and we cater to them all,” he said.

This camp was intended for everyone and it designs on inspiring girls to continue to play softball.

“From this free clinic campers go home feeling good about being able to be around all these different players and coaches knowing they just got better and had a lot of fun in a sport they really love,” Medina said.

Youth sports camps are essential according to Medina.

“It is important to have these camps because in today’s competitive softball world there is not enough fun and Manny has created a space where players and parents know they will learn a lot and enjoy the experience of ELLA and Medina Softball Clinics,” he added.

Lilly Travieso played softball at Alemany High and Cornell University, is the founder of ELLA and offered her opinion of why these camps are helpful for the youngsters.

“Campers benefit by gaining high-quality sport instruction in an inclusive environment that pushes them to grow and hone in their athletic skills – regardless of financial barriers,” she said. “Through ELLA’s free three-hour camp, girls in the sixth through eighth grade were able to learn fundamentals from quality coaches in the area.”

Travieso, who graduated from George Washington University with a master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Business Studies with concentrations in Sport Management and Marketing, added: “Our toy drive reinforced the importance of giving back to our community and supporting one another during the holiday season.” she said.

There is great value in camps such as this one according to Travieso.

“These camps are important because they remove barriers to youth sports and ensure that all girls have access to safe, high quality, empowering athletic skills clinics,” she noted “This further reflects our mission to use sport as a catalyst for equity and positive impact on and off the field.”

Patti Workman is Providence’s assistant coach and its pitching coach.

“Giving back to the community has always been a priority for Providence High School. Together with ELLA Sports Foundation, our softball program was able to give back to our community offering a free softball camp,” she explained. “Our players really enjoyed spending time mentoring and teaching the younger players.”

Workman, who was a pitcher at Oregon State University, was pleased at the turnout.

“What an amazing opportunity for young softball players to attend camp where they are able to gain valuable insight and knowledge through hands-on drills,” she noted. “It was a team effort! The camp was led by the Providence softball coaches, players, alumni, who are playing in college. Also special guests, Lilly Travieso and Tony Medina. It was a great evening for all.”

Grace Workman played softball at Providence and is currently on the Fullerton College women’s softball team.

“I believe it is very important to give back to our Providence softball camps which is a great way to reach out to our community,” said the English major. “I enjoy teaching and coaching the younger generation of softball players.”

Workman, who spent one season on Burbank’s softball team, continued her thought.

“I love the game of softball. I have made lifelong friendships and have traveled to many states for tournaments,” she added. “I have so many wonderful memories and I want the next generation to experience all that softball has to offer.”