Providence Girls’ Basketball Comfortably Turns Back Pasadena Poly

Lia Krumian enjoyed handling two major responsibilities. One at each end of the court.

With her steady shooting and aggressive rebounding on display, the Providence High girls’ basketball player never lacked energy.

The Pioneers fed off an outstanding performance from Krumian, who finished with a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds to propel host Providence to a lopsided 54-34 Prep League home win against Pasadena Poly on Tuesday.

Providence (11-8, 4-1 in league) saw the junior guard dazzle in a game the Pioneers never trailed.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

“I think I’ve been playing with more confidence lately, and I like to work off my defense and carry it over to offense,” said Krumian, a junior guard “My teammates made the right passes, and I just wanted to be ready and confident at both ends of the court.”

Providence, which captured the league title and reached the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division III-AA playoffs last season, received 19 second-half points from Krumian to win the first of two head-to-head meetings with Pasadena Poly (9-9, 3-2).

The Pioneers led, 17-14, at halftime before Krumian began her shooting surge.

She scored on a layup to give Providence a 21-14 with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter. Later in the quarter, Krumian made a three-pointer to make it 35-22 with 29 seconds to go.

Krumian finished with three three-pointers. Her final three-pointer gave Providence a 43-25 advantage with 5:37 to play in the fourth quarter.

“She let the game come to her, and the basket just seemed to be getting even bigger,” Providence coach Kristineh Zadourian said. “She’s looking to score and have the ball fall in once.

“I like the way we’ve been playing and getting better game by game. We love playing against Pasadena Poly, and it’s always fun to play them.”

The Pioneers got eight points and six rebounds from Andrea Ferrer, seven rebounds and eight rebounds from Sylvie Demirjian, and six points and nine rebounds from Hayden McGuan.

The Panthers received a team-high 17 points from Sammie Yen. Pasadena Poly got nine points from Chloe Jemg and eight points and eight rebounds from Paige Lim.

Providence, which improved to 5-1 in its last six games, will next meet Chadwick in a league home contest at 5 p.m. Friday.

Providence and Pasadena Poly will face each other again on Feb. 2 at Pasadena Poly.