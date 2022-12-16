Providence Girls’ Basketball Wins Big Over Faith Baptist

Just two minutes into its nonleague game against visiting Faith Baptist, the Providence High girls’ basketball team found itself behind by four points.

From then on, it was pretty much all Pioneers.

Providence held the visitor off the score board for more than a quarter, en route to a 61-25 victory over the visiting Contenders.

“(This) was probably the first game that we’ve had everyone healthy. This was one of those games where I could get everyone in,” coach Kristineh Zadourian said. “I want to make sure we are still playing our brand of basketball. In games like these you want to make sure you are hitting the shots you need to hit, finishing the layups you need to finish.”

Providence sophomore Hayden McGuan hit a 3-pointer at the 5:54 mark of the first quarter to begin what would become a 31-0 run.

Junior Lia Krumian had a team-high 19 points and at one point scored 13 consecutive points as Providence opened up to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Freshman Zoe Tsao hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter.

Faith Baptist eventually ended the streak when Taylor Selznick hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the first half.

Selznick finished with a game-high 20 points.

Providence went on to lead 41-7 at halftime and 53-15 at the end of three quarters of play.

Because it held a large lead throughout most of the contest, Providence (6-3) was able to get nine players on the score sheet.

“It was nice to rotate everyone. That’s always a good thing,” Zadourian said.

Providence, which does not have any seniors on its team, got 14 points from Sylvie Demirjian. Junior Nicole Kodi had eight points.

McGuan finished with five points. Junior Bridget Crenshaw and sophomore Maribel Matar each had four points. Tsao finished with three points. Junior Andrea Ferrer and sophomore Ariana Najarian each had two points.

The Pioneers will now get some rest and return to play after Christmas in the So Cal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego.

