Providence Girls’ Cross County Wins CIF Academic Title

The Providence High girls’ cross country team qualified for the California State Championships this past fall. But that was not the only giant accomplishment for the team. The Pioneers have been selected as the CIF Southern Section Academic Award Team Championship for schools with less than 1,500 students.

Providence had a combined grade-point average of 3.937, edging out Crossroads of Santa Monica, which was second at 3.934 and league rival Flintridge Prep, which finished third at 3.920.

The field of teams is quite impressive as traditional academic heavyweights Pasadena Poly, Palos Verdes and Flintridge Sacred Heart were also near the top of the standings.

The criteria set by the CIF takes into account teams with at least five students and uses grades achieved over the first semester or first two quarters of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Pioneers team is made up of senior Emily Avila, juniors Erika Agazaryan, Nayirie Aladadi and Eva Barahona as well as the sophomore trio of Aubrey Eaton, Reese Eaton and Natalie Gonzalez.

Providence also earned honorable mention status for its boys’ cross country and girls’ tennis teams.

The boys’ cross country team collectively had a 3.73 GPA in the first semester.

The girls’ tennis team had a 3.761 GPA.

“I am incredibly proud of the Girls’ Cross Country team. I am also ecstatic that the Boys’ Cross Country and Girls’ Tennis team were Honorable Mentions in the CIF Team Academic Awards. I am thankful for the leadership of (cross country coaches) Le’Von Davis and Michelle Boucher,” Providence Athletic Director James Jimenez said. “It starts with their emphasis on being student first and athletes second. I commend the team on taking that message to heart. Their success in the classroom and the course is a tremendous accomplishment. I know they will cherish this honor.”

