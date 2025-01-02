Providence Girls Soccer Falls to Pacifica Christian

The Providence girls’ soccer team was hoping a two-week holiday season rest would help the team get back on track Thursday when the Pioneers hosted Pacifica Christian at Memorial Field, on the campus of Burroughs High.



But that wasn’t the case as the visitors spoiled Providence’s plans in earning a 3-0 nonleague victory.



“I think that first half was maybe a wakeup call to start playing with a little more life,” Providence coach Gregory Cohen said.



Providence (4-4-1 overall, 0-1 in league) had a five-match unbeaten run until it lost 1-0 to Avalon on December 14.



Providence’s defense, led by Shelby Velandia, did a solid job of keeping the visiting Seawolves away from the goal for most of the match.



Pacifica Christian (5-2-1 overall) did get on the board in the ninth minute when Naomi Shen took a shot from long distance that went over the outstretched arms of Providence goalie Gio Garcia-Ribeiro.



The Seawolves doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Madi Roman found some space on the backside of the goal box and knocked home a cross.



Roman added her second goal of the match in the 32nd minute with a left-footed shot.



Providence nearly scored in the 39th minute when freshman Lola LaCava took a left-footed shot the went just wide left of the goal.



The Pioneers looked much better in the second half and had a chance in the 43rd minute when Olivia Sacchetto dribbled into the goal box on the left side, only to see Pacifica Christian goalie Vyvien Estes come out to stop her run.



Providence had a few more nice runs as La Cava, Sacchetto and Paige Fairweather found each other.



Three minutes from the end, Sacchetto nearly put home a header after the ball was punched out by Estes.