Providence Girls Soccer Stopped by Immaculate Heart

There is more news to report in the Los Feliz neighborhood and it doesn’t involve the removal of ponies or mountain lions.

Wednesday afternoon Providence High and Immaculate Heart High squared off in a nonleague girls’ soccer match at Griffith Park Soccer Field., the venue both schools call their home field.

Both teams were missing a number of key players who were spending their holiday break in various other places.

The end result was 7-0 in favor of the Hollywood-based school.

Providence, which does not have a single senior on its roster and just a handful of juniors, did the best it could.

Goalie Siena Alarcon was very impressive, recording 12 saves.

Center back Shelby Valendia made several key stops going up against Immaculate Heart star Jamie DeNeve.

Midfielder Sophia Soria also handled the ball well.

The Pioneers (2-7-1) scheduled the match to prep for Prep League play, which will be tough. Opponents like Pasadena Poly, Flintridge Prep, Mayfield and Chadwick, which just happens to have the daughter of legendary American star Mia Hamm, are upcoming.

Immaculate Heart, which is coached by Kevin Cardenas, who played at Burroughs High, has already prepared for its league season by playing teams from the Trinity, Mission and Foothill leagues, amongst others.

Soria gave Providence its best chance to score in the 36th minute when Soria’s free kick shot was saved by Immaculate Heart goalie Taylor Waimrin.

Providence’s Natalya Sanchez tested the opposing goalkeeper again in the 51st minute with a free kick shot.

The Pioneers nearly converted in the final minutes of the game when a loose ball off a corner kick was nearly knocked in.

“Immaculate is a very good team. We knew we were going to be outmatched, but the girls kept fighting,” Providence coach Gregory Cohen said.

DeNeve and Genesis Escobar each had three goals for Immaculate Heart (4-6). Alexandra Torres also scored a goal.