Providence Girls Volleyball Cannot Keep Up With Marlborough

The Mustangs swept the host Pioneers who played well in the first and second games.

By Rick Assad

In two of the three sets played between host Providence High and Marlborough School on Wednesday night, the Pioneers had a chance to win one or perhaps two but didn’t win either and were swept by the Mustangs in a nonleague girls’ volleyball match.

Marlborough took the three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-9 as several players starred for the Mustangs.

The Pioneers (5-3) led the initial game 3-1 on a tapper from outside hitter/opposite hitter Kailey Ho, but then the Mustangs (2-0) seemed to take control as they saw three straight service aces from senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Eloise Perfitt that made it 8-6, 9-6 and 10-6.

The Pioneers proved difficult as they trimmed the lead to 13-12 on a tapper from junior outside hitter/middle blocker Kylie De Vries.

Marlborough pulled ahead 16-13 after a block from junior middle hitter Rubi Harrington and led 17-14 on a winner from junior outside hitter Ava Limerick.

Sophomore libero/defensive specialist Tata Vongfak’s push gave the Mustangs a 20-15 edge, but the Pioneers closed to within 20-18 on a push from senior outside hitter/setter Cailey Ocampo.

Marlborough proceeded to claim five of the next seven points that included a kill from sophomore outside hitter/middle hitter Paloma Vergara that made it 21-18 and an ace from Perfitt for a 23-18 margin.

Providence drew within 24-20 on a push from junior outside hitter/middle blocker Shannon Ferrell but when Vergara added a spike the set was finalized.

The middle set commenced with the Mustangs racing to a 4-1 advantage when junior setter Ivy Starr added a spike as the Pioneers asked for a time out.

Providence narrowed the gap to 7-4 when Ferrell tossed in a service winner, but Marlborough moved ahead 11-6 on a kill from freshman setter Madison Phan.

It became 12-8 in favor of the Mustangs on a winner from Starr and it swelled to 15-10 on a service ace from Phan.

Providence tried to stay within shouting distance and came within 15-11 on a kill from Ferrell, but the visitors led 17-11 on a tapper from Perfitt as the Pioneers needed a time out.

The Pioneers came within 17-13 on Ferrell’s push but the Mustangs responded with a 4-1 surge and led 21-14 on an ace from Vergara.

From this point in the set, Marlborough captured four of the next six points including a push from Perfitt that handed the Mustangs a two games to none advantage.

The third game was pretty much all Marlborough which led 2-0 on a kill from Starr, 6-1 on a service ace from Vergara and 11-1 on a block from Starr and Limerick.

The Pioneers closed to 11-2 on a kill from Ferrell but the visitors went on a 5-0 spurt to lead 16-2 and included consecutive kills from Limerick that made it 12-2 and 13-2.

Starr added a push to make it 14-2 and tossed in two service aces that made it 15-2 which forced a time out and 16-2.

Providence rallied somewhat as it came within 20-5 as defensive specialist Sadie Martinez added a kill and junior libero/defensive specialist Mia Allinson tossed in a service ace that made it 20-6.

A push from senior setter Gabriella Aves saw the Pioneers slice the lead to 22-7 but the Mustangs righted the ship and won three of the next five points that included a push from Starr that made it 24-9, before winning the set and match after Providence touched the net.