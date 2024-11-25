Providence Held Two Softball Camps For Seventh and Eighth Graders In November

The two camps were instructional and enjoyable for many local and Valley youngsters.

By Rick Assad

On consecutive Wednesday nights at Olive Park this month, the Providence High softball team held its Diamond Clinic for students in the seventh and eighth grade to learn the fundamentals of the sport.

The camps were supervised by Manny Travieso, the Pioneers’ head coach, and were assisted by pitching coach Patti Workman and assistant coach Ariana Olvera.

Seven current players were on hand, and included senior catcher/outfielder Delailah Lopez, senior second baseman/shortstop Gloria Galindo, senior second baseman/outfielder Mia Allinson, junior first baseman Ariana Benito, sophomore outfielder Siany Cruz, sophomore outfielder Siena Hartman and freshman pitcher Madelyn Watts.

The campers were measured and timed on running to first base, running from home plate and around all three bases, making the throw to first base, swinging the bat and throwing different pitches.

All the campers received a goodie bag provided by ELLA Sports Foundation and Gatorade.

Afterward a Home Run Hitting Derby was contested and seven girls slapped the ball over the fence.

“We had a fantastic time with the players who attended, and many parents expressed their gratitude, sharing that they enjoyed the experience as well,” said Travieso, who has directed his club to a 76-21 record in four years at Providence and has sent six players to high academic universities. “Our turnout was excellent.”

Travieso, the assistant coach at Vermont State University and is the Director of the Triple Crown Sports – The International Challenge in Colorado, works with the World Baseball Softball Confederation and National Olympic Federation in Latin America and Europe with their recruiting and recently named along with Workman as Coaching Staffs Of The Year Region IV by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, said his goal is to give back because so much has been given to him and his family.

“Our goal has always been to give back to this wonderful community by providing high-quality camps at no cost,” he said. “We want to avoid selling overpriced shirts to parents. Instead, we aim to ensure that they have a memorable experience and continue to develop a passion for the game of softball while learning it at a high level.”

Workman, who was a pitcher at Oregon State University, is an assistant coach for the Pioneers.

“I believe these camps are very important. It’s important to give back to the community,” she stated. “The focus of the camps are to teach fundamentals, teamwork and sportsmanship to the next generation of Burbank/Valley area softball players.”

The camp experience is one part of the whole that makes the player better.

“The campers get one-on-one coaching from high school, travel ball and college coaches,” Workman added, “as well as mentoring from current high school players and former college players.”

Lopez, who will be attending Cornell University and will play on the women’s softball team, was happy to lend her expertise.

“These camps play a crucial role in introducing young girls to higher-level softball, providing them with valuable exposure and opportunities,” she said. “Additionally, they offer a unique chance for players to learn about the recruiting process, college emails, high school athletics, and more.”

Lopez continued: “With many high school girls helping out currently in the recruiting process or nearing the end of high school, the girls have access to firsthand insights and guidance from those who have recently navigated the same challenges like me,” she noted. “This mentorship is preparing the next generation of athletes for their own journey.”

Aside from being family-friendly and a wonderful place to grow up, the city of Burbank is fortunate to have so many local schools that offer these clinics for young campers.

Regardless of the sport, camps are both instructional and enjoyable and is something they will not so forget and it’s often the first step in many steps their development as athletes.