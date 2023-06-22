Providence High School Junior Earns Prestigious Gold Award From Girl Scouts

In a ceremony held at the Pasadena Civic Center, the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) celebrated the exceptional achievements of their Gold Award recipients. Among the remarkable young women honored was Gianna D., a high school junior from Providence High School, who earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.

Gianna’s project, titled “Nutritional Planteers,” showcased her commitment to nutritional education and providing valuable resources for her community to grow and cook their own meals. Inspired by her high school nutrition class and the growing problems of obesity and diabetes, Gianna embarked on a mission to make a difference from a young age.

At the Families Forward Learning Center, Gianna transformed an empty space into a thriving garden. With the assistance of her fellow Girl Scouts and community members, she planted a variety of fruit and vegetable plants, implementing a structured watering schedule to ensure every class had the opportunity to participate. The garden not only yielded fresh produce but also served as an educational tool, demonstrating the joy and benefits of growing one’s own food.

Taking her project a step further, Gianna designed and facilitated interactive cooking classes for the children at the learning center. In addition, she penned her own cookbook, featuring simple and nutritious recipes that emphasized the advantages of using homegrown ingredients. Through these initiatives, Gianna aimed to empower children and families to make healthier choices while emphasizing the ease of incorporating nutritious meals into their daily lives.

The Gold Award ceremony showcased the largest Gold Award class in the nation for the twelfth consecutive year. Over 20,000 hours were dedicated by 212 local Girl Scouts, collectively implementing sustainable change within their communities. Their projects spanned a wide range of important issues, including carbon footprint reduction, promoting technology access for underrepresented groups, raising awareness about fentanyl among teenagers, and addressing mental and physical health concerns.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is a nationally recognized standard that acknowledges the accomplishments, leadership, commitment, creativity, and personal efforts of Girl Scouts in 10th to 12th grades who strive to improve their neighborhoods and beyond. Each Gold Award represents a significant achievement in a Girl Scout’s life, demonstrating the culmination of skills and knowledge acquired throughout her Girl Scout journey.

As Gianna stood on the stage to receive her Gold Award, she radiated pride and determination. Her project exemplified the Girl Scouts’ core values of making the world a better place through education, community involvement, and sustainable initiatives. Gianna’s dedication and innovative approach to nutritional education were applauded by the audience, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps.

With the Gold Award serving as a stepping stone, Gianna envisions a future where she continues to utilize her skills, knowledge, and passion to effect positive change in the lives of others. Her recognition as a Gold Award recipient has not only affirmed her leadership abilities but has also sparked an unwavering commitment to shaping a better world.

As the ceremony concluded, Gianna departed the Pasadena Civic Center, driven by the belief instilled in her by the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. She joined a sisterhood of young women who are transforming their communities, armed with the knowledge that age is not a barrier to making a difference. With determination in her heart, Gianna embarks on a bright future, ready to tackle challenges and create lasting impact through her unwavering dedication to empowering those around her.