Providence High School to Continue with Online Learning for Fall Semister

After careful consideration of the current science regarding the pandemic, all academic classes during the fall 2020 semester at Providence High School (PHS) will continue to be conducted online as Block Online Learning Days (BOLD). Co-curricular activities such as clubs, student-led organizations, performing arts, athletics, mock trial, etc. will be held both virtually and on-campus, as allowed by public health officials and restrictions.

“This hybrid approach prioritizes the integrity and quality of our academic programs and seizes opportunities to connect through in-person, co-curricular activities,” said Head of School Scott McLarty. “It also allows us to fulfill our mission to ‘steadfastly serve all’ members of our community in ways that are safe, equitable, and just.”

Beginning next week, PHS will offer various ways to connect and partner as one Providence community in preparation for the fall semester, starting with class-level online meetings.

For more information, please visit the FAQ page on the school’s website.