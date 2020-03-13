Providence High School to Implement Block Online Learning Days

In an effort to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, beginning on Monday, March 16, Providence High School will move its educational program online and implement its new Block Online Learning Days (B.O.L.D.) through April 17. Regular school days are slated to resume on Monday, April 20, though administrators will continue to monitor the situation closely to determine whether online learning needs to be extended beyond that date.

While using the B.O.L.D. schedule, school will still be in session, however students will remain at home and log in to each class, or block. Faculty and staff members will continue to report to campus during this time in order to teach remotely via Skype and Schoology, Providence’s Learning Management System.

“One of the things we are known for is knowing our students and I am so proud of how our faculty and staff are building an online learning environment with relationships with students as the foundation. We are truly living up to our mascot, the Pioneers,” reflected Head of School Scott McLarty.

There are no confirmed cases of students, faculty, staff, or family members of anyone in the Providence High School community with COVID-19 and there is no reason to believe that anyone is at immediate risk of exposure.

“By going B.O.L.D. and moving learning online, Providence High School is showing how we are a community that can respond effectively to the needs of our students and families in ways that also benefit the wider community,” added McLarty.