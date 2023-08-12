Providence Saint Joseph Blesses its New Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy Clinic

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center celebrated the blessing of its brand-new outpatient Physical Therapy/Occupational Therapy (PT/OT) clinic on Friday, Aug. 11., in a ceremony attended by dozens of hospital caregivers, as well as Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony. Rev. Mark Ciccone, S.J., Senior Catholic Priest Chaplain at Saint Joseph, delivered the blessing.

“It is our honor to carry on the legacy of the Sisters of Providence, who came to this community eight decades ago with one purpose: to serve and care for this community,” said Chief Executive Karl Keeler. “With that heritage in mind, we are thrilled to offer this bright and modern space to our patients receiving outpatient rehabilitative care.”

The hospital’s PT/OT staff includes a certified hand therapist, two vestibular rehab specialists, a pelvic rehab practitioner, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and more. The team is excited to continue to provide great service and one-on-one care in the new clinic.

“We have the same, great caregiving team that we’ve always had and a brand-new clinic that is updated and open,” said Julianne Courtenay, PT/DPT, manager of PT/OT at PSJMC. “We can provide a gym-like feel for those who want to do their rehab around others, and we have private rooms for those who require privacy.”

The new clinic is located in the Cusumano Family Health Center, directly across from the emergency department, right next to the new Providence Urgent Care Center, which will open in October. There is a convenient, carved-out drop-off zone right in front of the new entrance, which is adjacent to the parking structure off Buena Vista Street and Cusumano Way.