Providence Saint Joseph Earns Second Magnet Recognition for Nursing Excellence

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has earned its second Magnet® recognition, a prestigious honor bestowed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and has been achieved by only 10% of U.S. hospitals.

“This redesignation is a reflection of the dedication, skill and heart of our nurses, as well as a testament to our entire team’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Providence LA-Valley, South Division. “It validates the outstanding quality of work performed across our hospital every day, in every department.”

Earning and maintaining Magnet designation is a rigorous process that includes detailed documentation, onsite evaluation and proof of ongoing improvements every four years to ensure an institution’s nursing community exceeds ANCC standards.

Magnet appraisers conduct a multiple-day assessment to learn about clinical research, education, structure, and patient outcomes. Research demonstrates that Magnet institutions have higher nurse satisfaction and retention as well as improved patient outcomes, including increased adoption of safety practices, shorter hospital stays and lower mortality rates.

“Earning our second Magnet designation is a significant milestone for our hospital,” said Michelle Hook, MSN, RN, NE-BC, chief nursing officer at the Burbank hospital. “For our community, this designation demonstrates that patients at Saint Joseph have access to the highest level of nursing excellence and a team of caregivers committed to safe, high-quality care.”

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, is a nationally recognized, 383-bed, not-for-profit hospital founded in 1943 by the Sisters of Providence. Home to the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center and the Howard and Hycy Hill Neuroscience Clinic, Saint Joseph is part of Providence, a 52-hospital health system with a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. For more information visit: providence.org/saintjoseph.