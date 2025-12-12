Providence Saint Joseph Honored as a Best Hospital for Maternity Care

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has been known for exceptional maternity care since its opening more than eight decades ago. In 1944, the hospital’s first patient was a mom in labor. Today, more than 2,300 babies are born at the medical center each year.

This week, Providence Saint Joseph was named a Best Hospital for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, the highest award in the publication’s annual study.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a high-performing maternity care hospital,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Providence LA-Valley Service Area. “This achievement is testament to our physicians, nurses and caregivers and the high-quality, compassionate care they provide to families through one of life’s most joyful chapters.”

For the 2026 ratings, U.S News evaluated nearly 900 hospitals nationwide. Hospitals were evaluated on factors such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, severe unexpected newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates and birthing-friendly practices, among other measures.

“Hospitals designated as a U.S. News Best Hospital for Maternity Care are national leaders,” said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News. “This recognition means they consistently hit crucial patient safety benchmarks compared to other hospitals. It’s a clear signal to expectant parents about where the highest standards of care are practiced.”

The Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings help expectant parents and their providers make informed decisions about where to receive maternity services.

Providence Saint Joseph’s mother-baby care includes a Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with board-certified neonatologists and other highly trained specialists to provide support through early critical moments when needed.

The hospital is located at 501 S. Buena Vista Street in Burbank.