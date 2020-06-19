Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Achieves Magnet Nursing Designation

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center was designated a Magnet Hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), indicating the nursing team ranks among the top 8 percent in the nation.

With this achievement Providence Saint Joseph joins the global Magnet community – a select group including just eight percent or 520 health care organizations of over 6,300 hospitals in the United States. In addition, Providence Saint Joseph is one of only 35 hospitals in the state of California to achieve Magnet designation. Earning Magnet recognition is an honor that reaffirms the dedication of the entire hospital and reinforces the promise to ease the way for patients and their families.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment that acknowledges the collaborative work that takes place at the hospital on a daily basis. This is even more evident today as our caregivers and physicians have come together to meet our community’s unprecedented needs during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Kelly Linden, chief executive Providence Saint Joseph. “We are so proud of the dedication caregivers and providers have shown over the last several years as we have embarked on this Magnet journey.”

In February, the ANCC evaluated the hospital’s performance to determine if it met the Magnet standards. The process was both rigorous and thorough – the surveyors met with nurses at the bedside to leaders and providers in order to clarify, amplify and verify the clinical practices submitted in the application.

“While Magnet recognition is the highest national credential for nursing excellence, the designation also recognizes the work of all the caregivers at the hospital,” said Elizabeth Paxton, MSN, RN, NE-BC, chief nursing officer Providence Saint Joseph. “Magnet recognition is an impressive distinction for caregivers and providers, as well as, an important recognition for the community and the patients served. Magnet designation demonstrates the excellence in patient care that is provided at the hospital.”

Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information.

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates.

Higher job satisfaction among nurses.

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

The Magnet Recognition Program provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of care that they can expect to receive. The program is based on quality standards of nursing practice as defined by the American Nurses Association, as well as evidence-based standards from other professional nursing associations.

The recognition is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is a factor when the public judges health care organization. U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

The focus of Magnet is on transformational leadership throughout nursing services, structures that empower nurses to be involved in decisions regarding practice, equipment and design that can affect nursing practice, exemplary professional practice, patient care outcomes that are better than national and state benchmarks and research to advance bedside care.