Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Acquires Next-Level Technology to Treat Bladder Cancer

The latest technology for diagnosing and monitoring bladder cancer is now available at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, the first hospital in the San Fernando Valley to acquire blue light cystoscopy to detect lesions.

Ramkishen Narayanan, M.D.

Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview utilizes a special scope and dye to detect and treat non muscle invasive bladder cancer. Approximately 75% of bladder cancers are this type that haven’t spread to muscle.

“For patients who are being evaluated for a suspicious finding in the bladder, blue light offers more detailed tissue inspection to rule out malignancy,” said urologic oncologist Ramkishen Narayanan, M.D., director of urologic health at the Burbank hospital’s Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer. “For patients undergoing bladder cancer surveillance, blue light cystoscopy offers increased piece of mind that we’re not missing any bladder lesions during their follow-up.”

Blue light is one tool in the treatment of bladder cancer. Its predecessor, white light cystoscopy, continues to be a valuable part of that arsenal, Dr. Narayanan said. Cystoscopy provides a view of the urinary tract, particularly the bladder, the urethra and the openings to the ureters.

Aside from its use in monitoring patients, the new technology will be used to evaluate first-time patients to help decide whether biopsies are necessary.

Among those susceptible to bladder cancer are smokers, those with family history and those in certain occupations including painters, hairdressers and military service members. It can be genetically linked to other cancers including colorectal and uterine.

