Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Encourages Women to Schedule Mammograms

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is urging women to prioritize their health by scheduling a screening mammogram. Early detection is key, and mammograms remain the most effective way to find breast cancer early when outcomes are most successful.

How to take action:

Schedule a mammogram. Call 818-847-3550 to book your screening. Evening and weekend appointments are available throughout October. Monitor your breast health. Be aware of any changes in your breasts, such as lumps, pain or nipple discharge. While most breast concerns are not cancer, it’s important to have them checked by a specialist. If you have a breast concern, call 818-847-3781 to schedule a complete evaluation by a breast specialist nurse practitioner. Know your risk factors. Women with a family history, genetic predisposition (such as BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations), previous radiation therapy or other risk factors may need more frequent screenings. PSJMC’s high-risk screening program offers tailored prevention and risk-reduction strategies. To schedule a high-risk consultation, call 818-847-3781.

“We understand that life gets busy, but your health can’t wait. By offering evening and weekend appointments, we’re making it easier for women to take charge of their breast health without disrupting their daily routines,” said Rosanne Morrison, director of The Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center at PSJMC. “Early detection can be lifesaving, and we want to ensure every woman has access to the screenings they need.”

Breast cancer risk factors include both controllable and uncontrollable elements, such as:

Age – Risk increases as you age, particularly for women over 40.

Family history – Having close relatives with breast cancer increases risk.

Genetics – Mutations in genes like BRCA1 and BRCA2 can increase risk.

Lifestyle factors – Obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption and lack of physical activity also can elevate risk.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., and one in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime. The American Cancer Society recommends yearly mammograms starting at age 40 for women at average risk. Women at higher risk may need to begin screening earlier and more frequently.

“By scheduling a mammogram, you’re not just checking a box — you’re making a powerful choice to prioritize your health,” said Lisa Laurent, MD, chief medical officer at Providence Saint Joseph. “Early detection is one of the most effective tools we have in the fight against breast cancer, and it can significantly improve outcomes.”

The Breast Health Center, located in The Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center, combines cutting-edge breast-care technology with a compassionate, patient-centered approach. Offering services such as 3D mammography, ultrasound and biopsies, the clinic ensures that patients receive timely and personalized care. Same-day and next-day appointments for urgent concerns are available, providing peace of mind and prompt attention when it matters most.

Dr. Laurent emphasizes, “October is the perfect time for women to care for themselves by scheduling their mammogram. It’s a simple step that could save your life.” Mammogram appointments may also be made through the Providence app.