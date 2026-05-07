Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center introduces advanced ultrasound technology to enhance pelvic healthcare

Pelvic floor disorders, such as urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, affect millions of individuals, men and women alike. Unfortunately, these conditions are frequently left untreated.

“It is a myth that these symptoms are simply a normal part of aging, pregnancy or menopause,” said Cathy Kerman, MPT, a pelvic health specialist at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center’s Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinic. “Pelvic health concerns are common and treatable. We are working to normalize conversations around pelvic health and help patients improve comfort, confidence and quality of life.”

The hospital’s outpatient physical therapy clinic recently expanded its pelvic health services with the addition of a RUSI, Rehabilitative Ultrasound Imaging, unit, an advanced imaging tool that enhances pelvic floor physical therapy through real-time visualization and patient education.

The new technology allows specially trained physical therapists to view pelvic floor muscle activity as it happens, helping patients better understand how their bodies function and how they can control this unseen muscle group. This real-time feedback improves assessment, precision and patient engagement.

“I would encourage anyone with pelvic health concerns or symptoms to have an open conversation with their physician,” added Kerman. “Effective, supportive care is available.”

For more information or to request a referral, speak with your healthcare provider or call Providence Saint Joseph’s Outpatient Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinic at 818-953-4430.