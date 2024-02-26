Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Ranks Among Top 20 Hospitals Nationwide for Patient Experience

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center was named among the top 20 hospitals in the nation for exceptional patient experience, according to a recent PEP Health analysis of 30 million online reviews. This recognition highlights the Burbank hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering superior care and fostering positive interactions with patients.

“We are proud and honored to be recognized among the nation’s top hospitals for patient experience,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of our caregivers who work tirelessly to ensure each patient receives exceptional care and support. We remain committed to providing the highest quality health care services with compassion and respect, making a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Among its accolades, Providence Saint Joseph has earned a Best Regional Hospital designation by U.S. News & World Report, a patient-safety award from Healthgrades, and magnet recognition for nursing excellence.

The San Fernando Valley’s first acute care hospital, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center offers world-class services, including the Disney Family Cancer Center, the only outpatient comprehensive cancer center in the valley; the Howard and Hycy Hill Neuroscience Institute; a comprehensive stroke center; a Level III neonatal intensive care unit; emergency services; as well as additional accolades in orthopedics, cardiology and women’s health.

For more information, visit providence.org/saintjoseph.