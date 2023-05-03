Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Wants You to Learn About Stroke Risk

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, a medical emergency in which blood flow to the brain is blocked.

“If a person is having a stroke, prompt medical care is critical,” says Dr. Samuel Hou, a board-certified interventional neuroradiologist and specialist in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke at Providence Saint Joseph’s Howard and Hycy Hill Neuroscience Institute. “Immediate treatment can minimize long-term effects and the potential for disability or death. It is very, very important to call 9-1-1 if you suspect a stroke, as paramedics can begin assessing you on the way to the hospital and can alert the Emergency Department of your arrival.”

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for its commitment and success in the rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients.

In honor of Stroke Awareness Month, the hospital is encouraging the community to recognize the signs of stroke by learning to “BE FAST,” an acronym used to help people remember the common symptoms of stroke:

B – Balance: Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or lack of coordination

E – Eyes: The person may experience blurred or double vision or may lose their vision completely.

F – Face: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?

A – Arm: Sudden numbness or weakness in one arm. Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S – Speech: Sudden slurring of speech or inability to speak. Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Are they difficult to understand?

T – Time: Remember to call 911 right away if you notice any of these symptoms, even if they start to improve.

To learn more about stroke, including prevention and treatment, register for this month’s “Doc Talk” from 2-3 p.m., May 25 at the Burbank YMCA. Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center has teamed up with the Burbank YMCA to offer free, monthly informational sessions to the community on a different topic each month.

Refreshments are provided. To reserve your spot, contact Bonnie Marshall at 818-845-8551 x248 or via email at bmarshall@burbankymca.org.