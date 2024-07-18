Providence Saint Joseph named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings this week, bestowing a total of 12 honors on Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. The annual evaluation by U.S. News measures excellence in patient care across a variety of common procedures and conditions, as well as in high-acuity care.

In addition to being named a Best Regional Hospital, the Burbank hospital was rated as high performing in neurology and neurosurgery; and high performing for procedures and treatment of COPD, colon cancer surgery, gynecological cancer surgery, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.

“We are honored to see the work of our physicians and caregivers recognized across so many areas of care,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive of Providence’s Los Angeles-San Fernando Valley Service Area, which also includes Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana. “We are committed to sharing expertise across our region with the goal of continuously improved quality and a world-class patient experience.”

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their healthcare providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

Of approximately 415 hospitals across the state, all eight eligible Providence hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties were rated among California’s top 50 and all were named Best Regional Hospitals. In addition, more than 100 honors were bestowed upon the eight hospitals.

U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

