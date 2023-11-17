Providence Saint Joseph to Host Blood Drive on Nov. 24

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The blood drive will take place at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, 501 S. Buena Vista Street, Burbank, in the Hope Conference Center. Parking is available at the front of the hospital and will be validated.

Blood donations are critically important this time of year. Make an appointment here or visit redcrossblood.org and enter code: PSJMC.

Start your holiday season by giving the gift of life.