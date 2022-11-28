Providence Saint Joseph to Host Blood Drive

This holiday season, give something that means something

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is hosting a Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the hospital. Thanks to the Red Cross’ partnership with Amazon, individuals who come in to donate will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative, and B negative.

Providence Saint Joseph is located at 501 S. Buena Vista Street in Burbank. Make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.