Providence Saint Joseph to Host Job Fair on August 30

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center will host a career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hospital has openings for acute care RNs (minimum one year of experience), nursing assistants, experienced operating room nurses, nuclear med techs, CT / radiology techs, food service workers, housekeeping (environmental services), surgical techs and emergency medical techs (EMTs).

Those seeking employment are encouraged to apply online at providence.jobs prior to attending the event. Providence offers competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, tuition reimbursement and professional development programs.

Providence Saint Joseph is located at 501 S. Buena Vista Street in Burbank. The career fair will take place in the hospital’s Hope Conference Center, and parking will be validated.Park in the visitor parking lot by entering off of Alameda Ave.