Providence Saint Joseph Urges Union to Respect Patients During Strike

On Day 4 of a five-day strike at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, protesters representing the Service Employees International Union – United Healthcare Workers West stormed toward the hospital’s front doors, intimidating and frightening patients and visitors.

One protester, wearing a “Mike Myers” Halloween mask and holding what appeared to be a bloody prop knife, banged the glass windows outside the hospital and waved the knife at a patient who was leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. Several other protesters in costume also banged on the glass doors and windows of the lobby.

Family members visiting patients in the intensive care unit were visibly upset about the commotion that started about 8 a.m. with sirens blaring just outside the ICU in the hospital driveway.

“This is not acceptable,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive, Providence Saint Joseph. “The police have asked the picketers to tone down their actions, but they have not done so. This is not the way we at Providence settle our differences.”

Union leaders were aware negotiations would pause once they delivered their 10-day notice to strike earlier this month. Rather than continuing to negotiate, they stepped away from bargaining, where the hospital’s compensation proposal providing for a 24% increase over three years is on the table.

“We sincerely hope that during the final hours of this strike, protesters will be peaceful, respectful and mindful of the patients and their families under our care,” Keeler said.