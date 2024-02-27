Providence Softball Beats Harvard-Westlake 4-0

Olyvia Rutter, Grace Workman and Delailah Lopez lead the Pioneers in a rain-shortened nonleague game versus the Wolverines.

By Rick Assad

It was cut short and not contested over full seven innings, but after three and a half frames, the Providence High softball team was ahead 4-0 and credited with a win on Monday afternoon.

For the first frame, the sky was dark and ominous, but not a drop fell, and then the water flowed at Olive Park during this nonleague game which was halted by the umpires due to unsafe playing conditions.

“We’ve been eager to face Harvard-Westlake as a team for some time now, so we’re thrilled that happened today,” Providence coach Manny Travieso said. “We were up 4-0, finishing the fourth and the umpire called it due to unsafe conditions. It was the right call.”

Travieso praised the Wolverines and the class they showed.

“Both their coaches and players demonstrate exceptional sportsmanship, and we’re genuinely looking forward to the opportunity to compete against them again. We believe that both sides deserve a well-played full game and hopefully we can make that happen.”

Senior Olyvia Rutter went four scoreless frames and allowed three hits, striking out four, walking one and hitting one batter.

Senior Grace Workman slashed a key two-run double to center field in the first inning as the Pioneers (2-1) sent seven batters to the plate.

The inning began when senior Breanna Pelaez singled to right field and was later erased after trying to steal second base.

Senior Malia Rode singled to left center and junior Delailah Lopez reached base on an infield single.

Two errors were committed by Harvard-Westlake in the frame and one allowed Workman to cross the plate.

“I was excited to be playing today, especially since we were out last week,” said Workman, who played first base. “It was disappointing that the game got cut due to the rain. I am happy that I was able to help my team today with a two-run double.”

Providence’s advantage became 4-0 with a solo run in the third inning as Lopez clubbed a single down the left-field line and scored on a double to left field by Rutter.

The Wolverines (1-2) were held to three singles and the first hit came off the bat of Fisher Hinnen.

Hinnen moved to second base when Maiya Holly was safe on an error, but Hinnen was erased on a force out.

Dylan Fischer ripped a one-out single to left field, but Rutter fanned Peyton Perriot and Elysia Philips.

Harvard-Westlake’s final hit off Rutter was Holly’s one-out bash to left field, but Morgan Hill grounded out for the second out. Julie Kassin then walked and Hinnen also grounded out.

Senior Isabella Barton added a one-out single to right center in the second inning for the Pioneers and didn’t move any further.

Hill toured three innings for the Wolverines and surrendered seven hits, with two strikeouts and one walk.