Providence Softball Coach Leads Another All-Star Squad To Cuba

By Rick Assad

Having taken a softball team to Cuba on three previous occasions, Providence High coach Manny Travieso noted that every visit to the island nation hasn’t been the same.

The current squad leaves for the island nation tonight, will be there through August 10 and will play a number of softball games against Cuban teams.

“Every year is different. To my surprise, it’s always getting better,” said the longtime softball coach. “Not the country, sadly. That’s getting worse. That’s the experience we all have.”

Travieso, whose daughter, Lilly, played softball at Cornell University, and is a recent graduate, said he always looks forward to visiting Cuba.

“I keep expecting it to be the same, but it gets better each year. The Cuban people are going through hell, but they receive us and give us all that they have with a smile,” he offered. “Last year, I was able to sit down with Cuba Deportes, as they are looking into changing some of their own rules to allow players from the USA to be part of their Olympic team. They asked for my help and gave me a recognition award.”

This edition includes Providence’s Olyvia Rutter, who will be attending New York University and will be a member of the softball team, older sister Priscylla Rutter, who plays for Division III Dominican University in Illinois, Ameryn Humble from Division I Drexel University in Pennsylvania, sister Maleah Humble from Huntington Beach High, Leilani Allen from Chino Hills High, Ellery Engstrom from Poly High in Pasadena, Ava Flores from Fullerton High, Katie Torrez from Kennedy High in the San Fernando Valley, Shay Kletke from Pacifica High in California, Charli Pages from El Segundo High, Lily Walker from Van Alstyne High in Texas, Sophia Marrero from Division I Niagara University in New York, Emma Dalberg from North Central Texas College, and Reagan Baker from Prestonwood Christian Academy High in Texas.

Assisting Travieso will be Jose Marrero Jr, Tim Humble and Brian Kletke.

Being selected for these All-Star teams is a rigorous process.

“Now I have players emailing me. The first time was in 2017, and it was a combination of a few top teams. Now, when I mention I’m going, I simply get a lot of interest. I look for top players, with good grades and players who want to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Travieso explained. “They have to write a one-page essay and let me know why they want to go to Havana, Cuba, and represent the USA.”

Travieso added: “Then I go over the essays, the recommendations from other coaches, their recruiting videos and then I form a team based on the positions needed. If I have a question about a player, I ask my assistant coaches,” he continued. “I keep the team as small as I can because I want to make sure they all get to play. It’s a great feeling to let them know they’ve made the team.”

The differences between the United States and Cuba aside from the size and the population are notable.

“The immediate impact they experience is to appreciate the things they have. In Cuba, there are no Starbucks to buy a shake (let’s be honest, kids don’t really buy coffee), no markets to stop by for drinks or snacks, and no place to buy equipment. If your cleats break, you have to tape them up,” Travieso pointed out. “There are no sporting goods stores or online orders like Amazon. They return with a genuine appreciation for what they have and realize how fortunate they are to be in the USA.”

Travieso also spoke about the youth in America and the youth in Cuba.

“They also observe how young people spend their evenings outdoors because it’s cooler and they aren’t spending hours on TikTok,” he said. “They witness how resourceful people are in making the best of what they have.”

Travieso went on: “Additionally, they learn about the U.S. embargo and the historical relationships between Cuba, Russia, Venezuela, and the USA,” he said. “They also get to see historical sites like [Ernest] Hemingway’s house and Old Havana.”

Travieso said the Cuban people always go out of their way to be welcoming and friendly.

“While the Cuban people treat us like kings and queens as soon as we touch Cuban grounds, a significant part of this experience is thanks to Maricarmen Sicar from Marimar Travel, as she accompanies us from start to finish, ensuring our happiness throughout the trip,” he said.

Olyvia Rutter is making her second trip to Cuba and it will be memorable for a number of reasons.

“The trip and experience will be different this time because I will have four more family members joining my mom [Adreana] and me,” she said. “My sister will also be playing with me on Team USA, and I am looking forward to playing on the same team for the first time with her. I am very excited and can’t wait!”

Rutter addressed her relationship with her siblings and why she’s happy to have them along.

“My family is very important to me and having them come to support me in Cuba and share this experience is very special for me. Also sharing the experience with my 10-year-old brother [Roman] will be extra special because we are very close,” she added. “Sharing with him what I have learned about the Cuban culture and lifestyles, enjoying Old and Modern Havana, and Varadero Beach will be very memorable. This will be a memorable trip before I leave for college on August 21.”