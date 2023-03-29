Providence Softball Has Two Explosive Innings Versus Flintridge Prep

The Pioneers scored five runs in the first inning and added seven runs in the third for a runaway 13-3 win.

By Rick Assad

It took eleven games before the Providence High softball team finally played its first home game at Olive Park and the wait was worth it after beating Flintridge Prep 13-3 in a Prep League match on Tuesday afternoon.

The contest was halted after four and a half innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

The Pioneers (8-4 and 4-0 in league action) started strong and continued throughout as they scored five runs in the first frame, added a solo run in the second inning, and followed that with a seven-run third.

“That was the plan from the beginning. We want to make sure that we show what we can do on the base paths,” said Providence coach Manny Travieso, whose team stole seven bases with junior Breanna Pelaez (two hits with three runs scored) swiping four. ” We’re going to minimize our errors and maximize theirs and take advantage of everything we can.”

Travieso said that the team practices long hours to be fundamentally sound.

“We start practice at the end of August to make sure that we understand what we have to do,” he said. “Make the cuts and do what we have to do.”

Senior Delailah Lopez accounted for three runs batted in and one stolen base as she chipped in with a run-scoring double in the first inning and added a two-run single in the third. Lopez also scored two runs.

Junior Olyvia Rutter was credited with the win after working four and a third innings while giving up four hits with four strikeouts.

With the bat in Rutter’s hands, she sliced a two-run homer to right field in the third inning.

Sophomore Gloria Galindo, who crossed the plate twice and had two stolen bases.

Galindo slashed an RBI infield single in the first inning and contributed a single to right center in the third.

Junior Rachel Handy scored a run and contributed a three-run single in the third inning for the Pioneers.

Junior Belen Benito added an RBI single in the second stanza and scored a run.

Junior Mia Rode contributed a single in the third inning and added a run while sophomore Mia Allinson tacked on two singles with two runs scored and an RBI in the first inning.

The Wolves (6-4 and 3-2 in league) sliced the lead to 6-1 in the top of the third inning when Asta Uziel singled as part of a three-hit frame. Uziel then went to second base on a wild pitch and scored on a base hit to right field.

One frame later, Uziel was at the center of a two-run, three-hit spree when she slapped a two-run single up the middle that trimmed the lead to 10 runs.

Sophomore pitcher Valentina Clemons allowed two hits and toured two-thirds of an inning, fanning one and walking one.

In a league matchup versus host Chadwick on March 23, junior first baseman/pitcher Grace Workman tossed a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Pioneers beat the Dolphins 12-0.