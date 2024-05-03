Providence Softball Rallies For 6-5 Victory Over Ocean View

The Pioneers trailed 5-2 after four and a half innings in a CIF Southern Section Division V opening-round game but scored two runs in the fifth and seventh inning.

By Rick Assad

One defensive out remained before the Providence High softball team would be eliminated from the CIF Southern Section Division V playoffs on Thursday afternoon.

What took place was consecutive singles in the seventh inning that scored two runs as the hosts rallied for a 6-5 win over Ocean View in an opening-round game at Olive Park.

Junior Mia Allinson’s infield hit knotted it at 5-5 and junior Delailah Lopez’s single to center field was the game-clincher.

“Our girls never gave up. They made adjustments at the end (although it was a bit late for my liking), so I suppose it’s never too late to make those adjustments in a game,” Providence coach Manny Travieso said. “We knew we were playing a good team. Their head coach [Keala Cordeiro] was exceptional. You can tell the team listens and works hard for their coach.”

Providence (22-3) will play next in a second-round contest at South El Monte on Tuesday, May 7 with a starting time at 3:15 p.m.

These two teams battled for the entire seven innings and each proved worthy of winning.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when senior Belen Benito clubbed a one-out single to right field.

Senior Malia Rode doubled to center field as Benito went to third base and then scored on an error as Rode was out at third base trying to extend the double into a triple.

Even though the Pioneers rallied to win in the seventh, Travieso said that there were several keys to the victory.

“You never truly win the game in the last at-bat,” he said. “Players like Malia saved us a few runs with the amazing plays she executed at third base earlier, and we managed to keep the game close enough as a team to give ourselves a chance, thanks to our pitching.”

The Seahawks (13-12) sent seven batters to the plate and used three hits with two errors to score three runs in the top of the third inning.

Senior Sienna Erskine belted a run-scoring single up the middle and senior Ashley Capelouto (two hits) drilled a two-run single to right field.

The Pioneers closed the gap to 3-2 with a solo run in the third inning as Lopez placed a run-scoring single to right field as senior Brenna Pelaez scored after reaching on an infield single.

When the Seahawks responded with two runs on two hits in the fifth inning it looked dire as the visitors led 5-2.

In the frame, sophomore Emily Mayorga provided a run-tallying single to center and senior Sydney Fullbright tossed in a run-scoring single to left field.

Providence inched within 5-4 after a two-run, two-hit fifth inning as six batters came to the dish including Allinson’s run batted in single to center and Lopez’s RBI double to right center.

Senior Olyvia Rutter began the day in the circle for the Pioneers and went three and one-third innings, surrendering four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Senior Grace Workman worked three and two-thirds innings while fanning six and walking two with three hits allowed.

“I’m so proud of my team. It was a great team effort,” she said. “We stayed strong and worked together and never gave up.”

Ocean View’s senior Kayla Delgado toured six and two-thirds innings, striking out five and allowing eight hits with two walks.

Junior Kaya Collado walked twice and was safe on an error and scored two runs for the Seahawks.

Patti Workman also liked what she saw from the Pioneers, especially late in the game.

“What an ending to say the least,” said the Providence assistant coach and pitching coach. “I am very proud of the team. They never gave up.”