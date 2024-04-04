Providence Softball Shuts Out Alemany 10-0 In Nonleague Game

Grace Workman tosses a shutout with nine strikeouts, Gloria Galindo gets three hits with a run batted in and Malia Rode adds a single and three RBIs.

By Rick Assad

There were a number of highlights after the Providence High softball team blanked Alemany in a nonleague game at Olive Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Aside from Grace Workman’s six-hit shutout, every player in the starting lineup was able to get a hit, eight players added a run batted in and the team scored runs in three of the six frames as the Pioneers romped to a 10-0 mercy-rule victory.

“We had a plan and we executed it. All parts of the game came together. From great pitching to great hitting to great defense,” Providence coach Manny Travieso said. “All our players got a hit today and with runners on. They had timely hitting. It’s always great to play great programs like Alemany.”

Workman was supported by an 11 hit barrage against two Warriors’ pitchers and junior Gloria Galindo paced the hosts with two doubles and a single and added an RBI.

“Yes, I am confident when I am pitching because I have a great defense behind me,” said Workman, a senior right-hander who struck out nine and walked two across six innings. “I have been focusing on all my pitches during my pitching practice sessions.”

It was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when the Pioneers (13-1) touched sophomore pitcher Kayla Toledo for six runs on seven hits.

Twelve hitters came to the plate and included a run-scoring single to right field by Workman and an RBI single to center field by senior Breanna Pelaez.

Junior Mia Allinson added an RBI infield hit, senior Belen Benito chimed in with a two-run single to left field and senior Malia Rode tacked on an infield hit for an RBI.

One inning later, Providence extended its advantage to 8-0 as the Pioneers brought eight batters to home plate.

The key blast was an RBI two-base hit to left from Galindo and a bases-loaded walk to Rode added the second run.

Three batters began the sixth frame by getting on via doubles and senior Olyvia Rutter’s two-bagger to center field scored a run and made it 9-0 and Rode’s grounder produced the final tally as the game was called.

Junior Delailah Lopez contributed a double down the left-field line in the sixth inning for Providence and senior Kayla Archuleta added an infield single in the third frame.

Toledo lasted four innings and yielded eight hits with seven walks while striking out three.

Sophomore Charlotte Riggen went one and one-third innings while giving up three hits and one walk.

Senior Tatiyana Valenzuela finished with two singles for the Warriors (5-12) and senior Samantha Swerdloff also had two singles.

Workman began her day by retiring the side in order and also fanned one hitter for the third out.

In the second, it was a 1-2-3 frame for Workman and then she faced five batters in the third inning and added three strikeouts.

Workman saw four batters in the fourth and fanned two while in the fifth inning she encountered five batters and whiffed one.

In the sixth inning, the Warriors trotted four batters to the plate and Workman struck out two.

Patti Workman is Providence’s pitching coach and the assistant coach.

“The team played very well today,” she said. “Both offense and defense were strong. Alemany has a good program, and it was a great win for Providence.”