Providence Urgent Care Celebrates Opening with Ribbon Cutting by Burbank Chamber

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce congratulated Providence Urgent Care on their opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 19th, the first official day of Spring. The urgent care, which officially opened in October of 2023, is located across from the doors of the Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room department.

The new clinic gives patients same-day care from skilled Facey Medical Group physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants, offering extended hours, on-site x-rays, and point-of-care lab testing.

The opening ceremony began with a moment of reflection led by John Paul Ramirez, Director of Mission Integration in Los Angeles. “As I reflect deeper on this space, this middle ground between primary care and emergency care, I recall a bit of wisdom shared with me by one of our Providence administrative fellows Hamza, who shared with me that in Japanese, the word crisis can be broken up into two parts, the first character translated as dangerous and the second as opportunity,” said Ramirez.

John Paul Ramirez, Director, Mission Integration shares reflection. (Photo by Ross A Benson)

“In other words, a crisis can be seen not only as a perilous, vulnerable time but also brimming with potential and opportunity. And so when I think of the patients who will walk through these doors seeking medical treatment, some of them being our own loved ones, each carrying with them a unique set of concerns, fears, and anxieties, let us be guided by our steadfast commitment to our values of dignity, justice, excellence, and integrity, to extend our arms and embrace them in their journey towards wellness and wholeness.”

Large donors of the clinic include the Cusumano family, the Howard family, and Walt Disney Studios, among many other small community gifts that made the project possible. Carl Keeler, CEO over the valley Providence hospitals and over Burbank’s Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center thanked the many people that contributed to the urgent care. “They’ve been fantastic as we envisioned this project,” said Keeler who shared that this clinic will help meet the health care needs of the community.

Facey Medical Group and Providence and have been close partners over the last decade and are continuing that relationship through this new urgent care clinic. “One of the things that’s happened to us post-pandemic is that access to health care has gotten even tighter, and that’s nationwide, and it’s certainly true here in Burbank as well,” said Dave Mast, Chief Executive, Providence Clinical Network, Los Angeles. “So this urgent care center provides access when people need care same day, maybe not ER level of care, but something in between.”

Rafael Montalvo, MD, of the Facey Medical Group and the Urgent Care Department Chair shared that wait times at the clinic are very low and averaging about 45 minutes per patient, while giving extra needed time for those patients that need it. Following the speakers, local dignitaries and their representatives offered words of congratulations and a certificate on their opening in the Burbank community.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz awarded the Providence Urgent Care with a certificate from the city, along with representatives from Assembly Member Laura Friedman’s office, Senator Portantino’s office, Senator Menjivar’s office, and LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s Office. Jamie Keyser, Burbank Chamber CEO also presented the clinic with a certificate and welcomed them in partnership with the chamber.

Providence Urgent Care provides immediate attention to injuries and illnesses that don’t require an emergency room visit, such as allergic reactions, broken bones and sprains colds, fevers, and flus, ear and sinus infections, urinary tract infections, and minor cuts and scrapes. They are located at 503 S. Buena Vista St. Suite 101. Burbank, CA 91505.

They are open Monday to Friday from 10:00AM to 8:00PM, and weekends and holidays from 8:00AM to 6:00PM. The last patients are registered 30 minutes before closing hours, and walk-ins are encouraged. To make an appointment or check wait times, call 818-804-8933.



