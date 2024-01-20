Providence Urologist Says Prostate Health is Nothing to be Ashamed About

Britain’s King Charles III is reportedly undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is recuperating from prostate cancer surgery. Unfortunately, many men are too embarrassed to talk about prostate health.

Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan

Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan, a urologic oncologist at the Disney Family Cancer Center at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, is working to destigmatize prostate issues.

“As a urologist, I believe it is my responsibility to make sure that the stigma and shame men feel is removed,” said Dr. Narayanan. “Prostate cancer is a curable disease, but for it to be diagnosed men need to take care of their health, see their physician, and be honest about any issues they may be having.”

When to see your doctor

The following symptoms should prompt you to seek medical care:

Frequent urination or a weak or interrupted urine flow. These are common symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a non-cancerous and easily treated condition.

A full-feeling bladder or if it feels like your bladder is not completely emptying.

Blood in the urine. While it doesn’t always mean something serious several serious things can cause it, including cancer.

Burning sensation while urinating is usually a sign of infection.

“Men should also talk to their primary care doctor or urologist about their risk factors for prostate cancer and when to begin the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test for prostate cancer screening,” said Dr. Narayanan. The American Cancer Society recommends screening begin at age 45 for men at high risk.

To learn more about the Center for Urologic Health at Providence Saint Joseph’s Disney Family Cancer Center, call 818-748-4798.