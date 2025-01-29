Providence Welcomes Dr. Richard Gillespie as Medical Director of the Disney Family Cancer Center

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is pleased to announce Richard Gillespie, M.D., FACS, a distinguished thoracic surgeon, has joined Providence and has been appointed as the new medical director of the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center.

Dr. Richard Gillespie

Dr. Gillespie brings a wealth of experience and expertise in thoracic surgery, having dedicated his career to advancing the treatment and care of patients with lung cancer and other thoracic conditions. His appointment marks a significant milestone for the Disney Family Cancer Center, which is renowned for its comprehensive, state-of-the-art outpatient cancer care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gillespie to Providence,” said Lisa Laurent, M.D., chief medical officer at Providence Saint Joseph. “His leadership and vision will be instrumental in furthering our goal of providing exceptional cancer care to our community.”

The Disney Family Cancer Center is a premier facility dedicated to healing patients in mind, body and spirit. The center offers a wide range of services, including advanced clinical care, research and genetics, and comprehensive support services, ensuring that patients receive the most effective treatment possible. Providence’s Integrated Network Cancer Program is accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer.

Dr. Gillespie’s appointment is part of Providence’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its cancer care services and providing patients with access to the latest advancements in oncologic care. His expertise will be invaluable as the center continues to expand its programs and services to meet the needs of the community.

“It is a privilege when patients and their families choose to have us as part of their care team,” said Dr. Gillespie. “I am pleased to be here in Burbank to help advance cancer care throughout the region.”

Prior to joining Providence, Dr. Gillespie served as the medical director at HonorHealth Heart & Lung Surgery in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz. He is board certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.

For more information about the Disney Family Cancer Center and its services, please visit DisneyCancerCenter.org or call 818-748-4900.