Providence Will Use Remote Learning for Remainder of School Year

Head of School Mr. Scott McLarty announced that Providence High School will continue with remote learning for the remainder of the school year. Regular in-person instruction was originally slated to begin on April 20, 2020 after returning from spring break.

“At Providence, we believe that connection and relationships are critical in “normal” times, and even more so now as we are physically separated from each other,” McLarty stated in his message to PHS families.

“When we first initiated distance learning, we announced our hope to return to school and resume normal operations on Monday, April 20, but the truth is this: we simply don’t know when it will be safe to return to campus and we will continue with remote learning and physical distancing through the end of the semester,” said McLarty.

The school implemented its remote learning curriculum on March 16 and since then, students have not missed a day of instruction. Academic accommodations and adjustments have been made in order to complete the school year remotely. Planning is currently underway for reimagining end of the year activities including awards night, Baccalaureate Mass, and graduation.Providence