Providence’s Three San Fernando Valley Hospitals Ranked Among the Best in the Region by U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World report announced its prestigious Best Hospitals ratings this week, bestowing a total of 36 honors to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana.

“We are honored to see the work of our physicians and caregivers recognized across so many areas of care,” said Karl Keeler, chief executive of Providence’s Los Angeles-San Fernando Valley Service Area. “We’re committed to sharing expertise across our region with the goal of continuously improved quality and a world-class patient experience.”

The annual evaluation by U.S. News measures excellence in patient care across a variety of common procedures and conditions, as well as in high-acuity care. Rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients and their health care providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

Each hospital was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital, along with achieving the following high-performance rankings:

Providence Holy Cross – Recognized as high performing in gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopedics, urology, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, congestive heart failure, gynecological cancer, heart arrhythmia, heart attack, hip fracture, kidney failure, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

Providence Saint Joseph – Recognized as high performing in neurology and neurosurgery, congestive heart failure, COPD, heart arrhythmia, heart attack, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pneumonia and stroke.



Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana – Recognized as high performing in congestive heart failure, colon cancer surgery, COPD, heart arrhythmia, heart attack, hip fracture, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, pacemaker implantation, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

To calculate the Best Hospitals rankings, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from millions of records provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.