Public Submissions Needed for Police Commission Vacancy

Release by the City of Burbank:

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Police Commission beginning June 21, 2019 through July 22, 2019. To apply, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue. Applications may be submitted online. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov .

BOARD/COMMISSION/COMMITTEE TERM NO. OF VACANCIES SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS FORM 700 Police Commission Unexpired

term until 7-31-2021 1 None Not Required

The deadline for submitting an application to the City Clerk’s Office is Monday, July 22, 2019 by 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted online at www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication. The appointment is tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 30, 2019, City Council Regular Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually lives in the City of Burbank, with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission. (Per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407)